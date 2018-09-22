Bayern's Leon Goretzka Anticipating Mixed Reaction on First Return to Schalke Since Summer Switch

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka is anticipating a mixed reception when he makes his return to his former stomping ground at Schalke for the first time since his summer switch.

Goretzka, 23, joined the Bavarian giants on a free transfer at the conclusion of last season, a move which immediately received backlash from a section of Schalke's supporters base.

It is an experience which has left the Germany international under no illusion that he will not be afforded the same positive reaction which awaited teammate Renato Sanches at Benfica during the Champions League in midweek.





However, after being declared a shoo-in to start only his second game of the season Goretzka is looking forward to returning to his former club with Bayern, regardless of the reception he receives.

"I think it will be similar to my departure,” Goretzka told Kicker. “There are two camps, the ones who wish you the best and who have understood my change a bit, and the others who are expressing their dissatisfaction. It will be the same on Saturday.

“I guess it will not be quite like Renato’s [return to Benfica]. For sure this is a special game for me. Personally, I'm just looking forward to coming back to Gelsenkirchen and seeing the old boys again."

The midfielder's only other start prior to the game which awaits at Schalke came in a 3-0 win over Stuttgart at the start of the month, but he insists he is settling in well in his new surroundings.

He added: "I arrived here very well, had very good, intense weeks to start, I am doing very well, I feel accepted."

It is a sentiment shared by his manager Niko Kovac, who said, via Goal: "Leon Goretzka is playing well so far. He has integrated well in the team. I'm convinced that he will do well tomorrow and will be in the starting 11."

A win for Bayern on Saturday evening would extend their undefeated start to the season to four games, meanwhile Schalke remain on the hunt for their first points of the new campaign.