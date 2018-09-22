Brighton 1-2 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Stutter to Victory Over Seagulls

Tottenham bounced back from midweek defeat against Inte with a scrappy win against Chris Hughton's Brighton at a rain-soaked Amex.

In a first half lacking any moments of real quality, Harry Kane put his side ahead with an emphatic penalty after Glenn Murray handled Kieran Trippier's goal-bound free kick.

Brighton started the second half well, pressing higher up the pitch and managed to open the Spurs defence up on occasion.

Erik Lamela's composed finish from the impressive Danny Rose's cross had seemingly ended Brighton's hopes of taking any points from the game, before Anthony Knockaert scored a superb consolation in injury time to give Pochettino's side a late scare.

Here's our breakdown of the game below.





Key Talking Point





Brighton again struggled to get players close to Glenn Murray, who cut an isolated figure up front for much of the game.





Chris Hughton needs to find a system that enables his midfielders to provide better attacking support for the 34-year-old, who understandably at his age lacks the legs to really threaten sides in behind.

The return to form of wide man Knockaert, so pivotal in Brighton's promotion to the Premier League, will please Hughton after struggling with off-field issues last season.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ryan (7); Montoya (6), Duffy (7), Dunk (5), Bong (6); Stephens (4), Bissouma (4), Knockaert (7), March (6), Pröpper (6); Murray (5).





Substitutes: Kayal (5), Jahabakhsh (5), Locadia (N/A)

Star Man





Defending doggedly in the first half against Danny Rose's marauding runs and posing a real threat to the Spurs defence after the break, Anthony Knockaert was a live wire.





Hughton's side have struggled for goals so far this term and the Frenchman showed signs that he can provide a solution to his side's lack of potency in weeks to come with a sublime finish in injury time.

Worst Player







Yves Bissouma was largely anonymous in midfield for the hosts. The Mali international gave the ball away on countless occasions and struggled with the movement of Spurs' creative players in the second half. A yellow card late on was the 22-year-old's only contribution of note. An evening to forget.

TOTTENHAM





Key Talking Point





Mauricio Pochettino will remain concerned by the lack of fluidity to his side's attacking play. Mousa Dembélé, normally so assured in possession, once again looked lethargic and sloppy on the ball in the heart of the Spurs' midfield.

Misplaced passes and effective pressing from Brighton prevented Spurs from building momentum in a first half that they dominated in terms of possession.





Ultimately, Tottenham made hard work of what should have been a routine win for a side with ambitions of challenging on all fronts this season.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Gazzaniga (5); Trippier (6), Alderweireld (6), Vertonghen (5), Rose (7); Dier (6), Dembélé (5), Moura (6), Eriksen (5), Son (5); Kane (6).





Substitutes: Lamela (7), Alli (5).

Star Man





In a sub-standard Spurs performance, Danny Rose gave a good account of himself defensively, and was rewarded for his desire to get forward with an assist for his side's second.





The left back found himself in a battle with Knockaert for most of the game and largely dealt with the unpredictable wide man well.

Worst Player







In the build up to Saturday's clash, Harry Kane's form, or lack thereof, had been the topic of discussion.





Despite scoring from the spot, the World Cup Golden Boot winner looked tired and alarmingly short of confidence in front of goal. It's worth noting, however, that he did test Mathew Ryan in the Brighton goal twice in the latter stages.





Christian Eriksen was also noticeably quiet.

Looking Ahead





Pochettino will be relieved to see his side end a run of three losses, as his side climb to fifth in the table. The Argentine's side take on Watford at home in the League Cup on Wednesday, and will be seeking revenge after losing to the Hornets in the league earlier in the month.





Chris Hughton's side will take pride from a second half performance that perhaps should've seen them share the spoils at the Amex. His side take on last season's champions Manchester City at the Emirates before facing West Ham at home the following week.