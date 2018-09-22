Brighton 1-2 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Stutter to Victory Over Seagulls

Tottenham bounced back from midweek defeat against Inte with a scrappy win against Chris Hughton's Brighton at a rain-soaked Amex.
In a first half lacking any moments of real quality, Harry Kane put his side ahead with an emphatic penalty after Glenn Murray handled Kieran Trippier's goal-bound free kick.
Brighton started the second half well, pressing higher up the pitch and managed to open the Spurs defence up on occasion.
Erik Lamela's composed finish from the impressive Danny Rose's cross had seemingly ended Brighton's hopes of taking any points from the game, before Anthony Knockaert scored a superb consolation in injury time to give Pochettino's side a late scare.
Here's our breakdown of the game below.
