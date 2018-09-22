Chris Sutton Claims Liverpool's James Milner Is Currently the Best English Player in Premier League

Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool midfielder James Milner is currently the best English player in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Milner has cemented himself as an important part of Liverpool's side this season and although he may not get the same plaudits that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane do, the Englishman's performances have not gone unnoticed.

Speaking as part of the panel on BT Sport's 'Saturday Sav' show, Robbie Savage posed the question of who the best English player in the Premier League currently is. Michael Owen was quick to answer with Harry Kane, but Sutton was incredulous.

"Right now, James Milner is the best English player in the Premier League!



"James Milner!" Sutton said. "We’re talking about here and now...James Milner." Savage and Emile Heskey agreed with the former Celtic and Chelsea forward, but Dean Saunders wasn't convinced by the claims.

Milner certainly has a case for being the best Englishman in the league, at the moment. The midfielder is a constant assist provider for Liverpool and in a season in which names such as Kane and Alli have failed to get going properly, Milner has propelled himself into the conversation.

That being said, on talent alone Milner probably isn't even in the top five in the Premier League.