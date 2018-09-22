Former Premier League Midfielder Explains Why His Son Is Banned From Supporting Liverpool

Former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton has revealed that he has banned his son from owning a Liverpool kit, with the controversial player turned manager having formerly been a part of Everton's youth system.

Now in charge at Fleetwood Town, Barton has guided the Cod Army to 13 points from their opening nine matches in League One.

Away from action lower down the leagues, the former player was recently asked about how football in England compares to in France due to a brief spell with Marseille, and Barton explained how Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar couldn't be talked about in his house.

"Now everyone wants to support the big teams, those that win," Barton told L'Equipe (via Goal). "When my son plays, he wants to be the best players, Messi, Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah - but definitely not Neymar or Harry Kane.

"We don’t say that name [Neymar] at home."

Joey Barton on Neymar: “I think he is the Kim Kardashian of football. He is not the best player in the world, we saw that in Russia. There are many ahead of him.” — FootballTransferNews (@FTransferNews) September 22, 2018

Barton then went on to explain why he recently had to ban his son from buying a Liverpool kit after being encouraged to do so by friends at school.

"His friends all support Liverpool. The other day, he asks me, ‘Daddy, can I have the Liverpool kit?" Barton added, quoted by Sport Witness. "I said, ‘No, you support Everton.’ He made a weird face, he did not understand too much.”