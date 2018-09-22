'Future of This Team': Tottenham Fans React to Under-18 Side's 9-0 Drubbing of West Ham

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to laud their Under-18 side after the youngsters ran out 9-0 victors in an all-London clash against West Ham.

Positives have been hard to come by for the north London club recently. Three losses on the bounce have fuelled rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could be on the verge of being sacked, and half of his squad appear to be seriously fatigued.

It was a much needed breath of fresh air, therefore, to see that Spurs were performing well at one level at least. The club's Under-18 side battered their London neighbours West Ham 9-0, seven of the nine coming in the second half and youngster Troy Parrott grabbed himself four.

Spurs' Twitter contingent were understandably pleased...

While it may come to soon for some of the Under-18 players to feature in the first team, Pochettino will no doubt be impressed by the youngsters' impressive showing.