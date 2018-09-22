Leicester 3-1 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Maddison Steals the Show for the Foxes

Leicester got back to winning ways as they brushed aside Huddersfield 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Despite going a goal behind courtesy of a early strike from Zanka, the hosts fought back to take all three points with Kelechi Iheanacho, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy all getting on the score sheet.

Huddersfield got off to the best possible start when Zanka managed to get himself on the end of a long throw to prod beyond Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal. However, the Terriers' lead was short lived as the home side drew level when Iheanacho polished off a rapid counter attack with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

Leicester controlled the second half and took the lead through a beautiful free-kick from Maddison. Vardy then wrapped up the victory when he got the better of Jonas Lossl when he was put through one on one with the Danish goaleeper late on.

LEICESTER





Key Talking Point





After two defeats on the bounce, it was absolutely imperative that the Foxes picked up all three points in this one. Despite what the scoreline may suggest, it wasn't all plain sailing. Once again, Leicester conceded a sloppy goal early on in the match which immediately put them on the back foot.

Their attack looks frightening at times, with the likes of Vardy, Iheanacho and Maddison linking up expertly - but they need to figure things out at the back much sooner in the future.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Armartey (6), Evans (6), Maguire (6), Chilwell (7); Mendy (7), Ndidi (6), Maddison (8*), Ghezzal (4), Iheanacho (7); Vardy (7).

Substitutes: Gray (6), Albrighton (6), Okazaki (N/A)

Star Man - James Maddison seems to be going from strength to strength and he shone once again in this one. He was sharp and incisive in the final third and was at the heart of everything promising from a Leicester perspective.

To round it off, he scored an absolute peach of a free-kick to notch his third goal of the season. A call up to the senior England team is surely just around the corner.

Worst Player - Rachid Ghezzal endured a frustrating first half down the right flank for Leicester and his only notable contribution to the match was a wild challenge on Christian Lowe. The Algerian was taken off at half time for Demarai Gray as a result of his ineffectiveness.

HUDDERSFIELD





Key Talking Point





There is a growing sense that the 'second season syndrome' is lingering over Huddersfield. The Terriers are still without a win and it is clear to see why.

They simply aren't sharp enough at the top end of the pitch. Plenty of half chances fell their way when they were still level at 1-1, but each one was spurned. The Leicester defence has been leaky recenty, but the likes of Rajiv van La Parra and Laurent Depoitre failed to cause any real problems.

Each game is going to start getting more and more important for David Wagner and he'll be hoping that his side can start being more efficient in front of goal.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lossl (5); Durm (5), Zanka (6), Schindler (6), Kongolo (6), Lowe (6); Kachunga (4), Billing (6), Mooy (5), Van La Parra (5); Depoitre (6).

Substitutes: Diakhaby (4), Pritchard (5).

Star Man - There weren't many stand out performers for Huddersfield, but Phillip Billing deserves a mention for his work in midfield.

He rarely put a foot wrong in the centre of the park and provided the long throw for Huddersfield's opener. He needs to stay fit this season if Huddersfield are going to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Worst Player - It was an entirely forgettable performance from Elias Kachunga, who has little to no effect on the game during his time on the pitch. He hasn't featured too regularly for Huddersfield so far this season and, on the basis of this performance, his time on the pitch may be reduced further.

Looking Ahead





Leicester will now switch their attentions to the League Cup where they face Premier League rivals Wolves at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are already out of the League Cup, so they have a week to prepare for the visit of Tottenham in the Premier League