Lucas Torreira Reveals His Dream Transfer Move Just Two Months Into His Arsenal Career

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Arsenal's summer signing Lucas Torreira has revealed the club he wishes to play for in the future, despite being just two months into his spell with the Gunners.

The 22-year-old signed for Arsenal in the summer for a fee of £26m after an impressive World Cup campaign with Uruguay, however has struggled to break into Unai Emery's starting 11 since his arrival - having made five appearances coming off the bench so far this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite not starting, he's quickly becoming a fan's favourite and has given them plenty of encouragement when he has come on having put in some solid performances for the Gunners - grabbing his first assist during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Cardiff.

The Arsenal faithful are calling on Emery to start the Uruguayan international, although the midfielder may have shot himself in the foot after his latest bizarre claim. Speaking with Las Voces de Futbol (via the Metro), Torreira claimed that he one day dreams of playing for Boca Juniors despite having just recently moved to the north London club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "At some point I would like to play in Boca. I hope I can achieve that dream I have."

The former Sampdoria man made his first start for his new club during Arsenal's 4-2 win over 

Vorskla Poltava and is in contention to start on Sunday when the Gunners host Everton at the Emirates Stadium, however it is yet to be seen how fans will react to his latest comments regarding his future.

They'll be hoping his football can do the talking as Arsenal go in search of their fourth consecutive Premier League win and their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

