Man Utd Among Leading Premier League Clubs Pushing for Later Transfer Deadline Next Summ

Manchester United are heading a bid from a number of Premier League sides who want to see the deadline during the summer transfer window pushed back to August 31, according to reports.

The Red Devils were one of five teams who voted against bringing deadline day forward to August 9, just before the new season kicked off at Old Trafford. Their city rivals, as well as Crystal Palace, Swansea and Watford, also voted against the change.

A party are now working to have the change reversed as it is claimed European clubs currently get an advantage over sides in the Premier League, solely because of the extra three weeks teams on the continent have.

"If Chelsea had lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, they would not have been able to replace him," a source at one of the Premier League's biggest clubs told the Daily Mail.





"Moves are often triggered when the selling club know they have a replacement lined up and that also affected the number of deals done. This put English clubs at a disadvantage."

Although Premier League clubs do have less time to complete their transfer business, this change was brought in to stop the frantic last minute deals and allow teams to focus on the season - which it has done.





Perhaps at the most elite level of European football, teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid could have an advantage as they are not facing any challenges from the Premier League in their pursuit of players.

However, when promoted teams like Fulham can spend £98m during a shorter transfer window, in comparison to top-flight newcomers Fortuna Düsseldorf (£5m), Strasbourg (£14m) and Parma (£11m), it is difficult to make the argument that Premier League clubs are at a disadvantage in the current transfer market.