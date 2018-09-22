New Manager Unai Emery Relishing Opportunity to Solve Arsenal's Attacking Conundrum

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Unai Emery is relishing the challenge of forging effective partnerships in Arsenal's forward line, after inheriting a mishmash of players on his arrival at the Emirates. 

The Gunners have a host of star names to call upon, but integrating them with devastating effect remains a work in progress as the majority of the players continue to favour one of two positions. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal have a plethora of attacking talent, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both favour leading the line in the number nine role, whereas the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil all prefer playing as the number ten. 


It ensures a natural inclination to move into the middle of the pitch is felt by the majority of the club's forwards, leaving little impetus to stretch the game on either flank. 

To address the situation in the short term Emery has deployed Lacazette and Ramsey through  the middle, with Aubameyang and Ozil moved across to the wings. It's a system which is still in its early stages and the Gunners boss is enjoying the challenge of finding a solution. 

“I enjoy it when we win. I’m very happy to have these strikers,” Emery aid, via the Evening Standard

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Aubameyang needs confidence and to continue to find his best performance. I also have a lot of confidence in Lacazette and also maybe [Danny] Welbeck and [Eddie] Nketiah.

“They’re our strikers and I’m going to work with them and give them my confidence and the best possibilities in the attacking moment to score.”

However, although Emery is buoyed by the positive signs showed by his forward players, he admitted to being disappointed in the performance from players on the other end of the field after his sides opening Europa League clash. 

A 4-0 buffer was relinquished by the Gunners as Vorskla pulled two goals back late on on Thursday, and the lack of "a mentality of not conceding easy chances" was a point of dissatisfaction. 

“I’m confident with our defensive players but also we’re working tactically to be more compact, not just the defenders but the whole team. This process needs time but we need to improve,” he added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)