Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Calls for FA to Deal With Comments Made By Crystal Palace Star

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has called for the FA to investigate the recent comments made by Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Following Palace's 1-0 victory over Huddersfield last Saturday, Zaha called for referees to offer him more protection. 

The Ivorian has been on the receiving end of a number of rough challenges from opposition defenders in recent weeks, leading to his outburst during a post-match interview. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Zaha said, as per the Northern Echo“I feel like before anyone gets a red, I’d have to get my leg broken or something. Why am I getting different treatment from other players?”

Prior to Newcastle's clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, which ended 0-0, Benitez discussed Zaha's comments and called for the FA to investigate the forward's claim.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"I am surprised because normally the FA deal with these comments." Benitez said. "I have a lot of confidence with Andre Marriner. He has a lot of experience, even if his record with our players is not that great in terms of red cards. He is an experienced referee.


“He (Zaha) is a good player, no doubt about that, but I think the FA have to deal with his comments. But I don’t think Andre Marriner will have this in the back of his head.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Zaha played in Saturday's clash but was unable to help the Eagles break down their opponents as the Magpies sat back and collected a crucial point.

