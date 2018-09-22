'No Desire at All': Fans Slam Forgotten Liverpool Star for 'Embarrassing' U23s Performance

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

To say Lazar Markovic's time at Liverpool has been a disappointment would be somewhat of an understatement. 

After arriving at Anfield in 2014 for £20m, big things were expected of the Serbian winger, although for one reason or another the 24-year-old has failed to settle on Merseyside, resulting in 34 appearances and four loan spells in just four seasons for the Reds.

Following the collapse of a permanent move to Anderlecht on deadline day, Markovic has since been training with the Under-23 side after being deemed surplus to requirements for Jurgen Klopp's first team.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Serb started their most recent game but couldn't help Liverpool's Under-23s avoid a 4-0 defeat away to Arsenal, with the performance of Markovic garnering plenty of criticism from fans on Twitter.

Here's how fans reacted: 

It's safe to say that Markovic isn't the most popular figure around Anfield at the minute and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it appears that this will be his final season as a Liverpool player.

Jurgen Klopp's side has made a fabulous start to the season, winning all seven of their games in all competitions.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

While the manager has praised his Reds' early season efforts, he's called for his team to become the "ugliest team" sides will face this season, with Klopp aiming to earn his first piece of silverware as Liverpool's manager come the end of the campaign. 

