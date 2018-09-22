Report Claims Tottenham Defender Is Desperate to Leave After Recent Contract Revelation

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

A recent report has suggested that Tottenham's Danny Rose is seriously considering his future in the wake of the huge new £200k-a-week contract awarded to Harry Kane.

Rose was the subject of a number of transfer rumours over the summer, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain reportedly being on the cards. Nothing transpired from those rumours and Rose has since settled back into life in north London.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, according to the SunRose is among three first team players who are looking for 40% pay rises following Kane's recent bumper contract extension. The contract has reportedly unsettled the dressing room at Spurs as Kane's contract now significantly dwarfs the rest of the squad.

Alongside Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen, Rose is looking for his current salary to be significantly increased, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is said to be unwilling to match other top club's salaries.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The report goes on to suggest that Rose is unhappy with life at Tottenham and is 'desperate to leave' next summer. 

Meanwhile, Alderweireld is in a similar position to Rose after being left out on numerous occasions last season and Eriksen is refusing to commit his long-term future to the club until he receives a pay rise.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

First team players at Tottenham may looking to the example set by Kyle Walker, a former Spurs man who moved to top four rivals Manchester City to earn a higher wage and to win trophies.

If Tottenham want to hold on to their first team stars, Levy may need to dig deep into his pockets or hope that Mauricio Pochettino can end the club's ten year spell without a trophy.

