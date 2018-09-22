Schalke 0-2 Bayern Munich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lewandowski Nets in Win for German Giants

Bayern Munich maintained their perfect record this season and returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a routine 2-0 win on the road to German giants Schalke 04, who are without a point after four league games.

The hosts barely had a touch of the ball in the opening exchanges of the match and Bayern Munich took the advantage inside eight minutes. James Rodríguez capitalised on some slack defending from a set piece and found the back of the net with a powerful downward header.

The likes of David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski continued to knock at the door but were unable to really test Ralf Fährmann. The Austrian full back did, however, leave the Schalke goalkeeper stranded with a long-range free kick, only to be denied by the crossbar.





James wasted the chance to double Bayern Munich's lead early in the second half with a contender for miss of the season, but the Colombian then gave Robert Lewandowski the chance to get on the scoresheet by winning a penalty.

The Pole made no mistake from the spot despite Fährmann diving the right way, and Bayern Munich's two-goal lead saw them take control of the match even further. Although the Reds didn't add to their scoreline, it proved to be one of the most comfortable games for them this season.

Key Talking Point

Manager Domenico Tedesco will be stocking up on headache tablets this week after his collection of centre forwards frustrated the Schalke boss on Saturday.

With three recognised strikers starting the game - where Franco Di Santo was playing slightly deeper - Tedesco could be seen shouting instructions at his forwards throughout the match.

Mark Uth appeared to come under criticism for not offering any threat in behind Bayern Munich's defence, as well as struggling to hold up the ball to bring other players into the game. Breel Embolo was equally ineffective for the Royal Blues at the Veltins-Arena.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Fährmann (6) Naldo (5) Nastasić (5) Sané (6) Caligiuri (6) Rudy (4) McKennie (7) Schöpf (7) Di Santo (4) Uth (4) Embolo (5).

Substitutes: Bentaleb (5) Harit (6) Burgstaller (N/A).

Star Man

Young Weston McKennie offered Schalke fans a glimpse of hope of what the future might hold thanks to his accomplished performance against Bayern Munich, but following an injury early in the second half, makeshift full back Alessandro Schöpf walks into the position.

The Austria international was far from his best and he was even at fault for conceding a penalty in the second half, but some vital defending kept the scoreline down in Gelsenkirchen.

Worst Player





It's impossible to highlight one player who was the biggest disappointment in Royal Blue.

Naldo was off the pace in defence, Sebastian Rudy was a huge liability in attack, while Schalke's attacking trio were all anonymous at the Veltins-Arena. Franco Di Santo even started to give his manager an earful after being substituted due to his inefficiency.

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point





Schalke were one of the most impressive teams in the Bundesliga last season, but Bayern Munich cruised past Domenico Tedesco's side in arguably their most one-sided game so far this campaign.

Although things once again are looking good for life in Germany, questions have to be raised by the club's hierarchy as to how the Bavarians can make sure they are competitive during the latter stages of the Champions League.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (7) Kimmich (7) Hummels (9) Süle (8) Alaba (9) Goretzka (6) Thiago (8) James (9) Müller (7) Ribéry (7) Lewandowski (9).

Substitutes: Wagner (6) Gnabry (6) Sanches (N/A).

Star Man

If picking Schalke's worst player was a challenge, then trying to single out Bayern Munich's best will be even harder. There were a number of stellar performances throughout the match, and had it not been for missing an open goal, James Rodríguez would have walked into this position.

But one man who will likely go under the radar in David Alaba. The Austrian saw two speculative efforts trouble the Schalke defence, but it was his passing and ability when driving forward that gave the hosts their biggest problems.

Furthermore, Alaba was solid in his defensive third and didn't offer wide man Daniel Caligiuri a sniff at goal throughout.

Worst Player

When Bayern Munich are at their best there is rarely a player who doesn't impress the fans, and the Bavarians were certainly at their best on Saturday.

But considering the club came into this match after Renato Sanches stole the show during his first trip back to former club S.L. Benfica, supporters could be forgiven for expecting a better performance from ex-Schalke star Leon Goretzka.

The midfielder hardly put a foot wrong back at his old stomping ground, but where his teammates stepped up to the plate and demanded the ball at every opportunity, Goretzka appeared happy to be a passenger this weekend.

Looking Ahead





Schalke will now switch their attention to must-win games against Freiburg and Mainz over the next week, with the Royal Blues in danger of becoming the only team without a point this season after Bayern Leverkusen's match on Sunday.

Bayern Munich will waste no time in their preparation for a local derby against Augsburg, with a trip to an overachieving Hertha BSC coming up in the Bundesliga's last Friday game in September.