'That's the Plan': Jurgen Klopp Eager for Liverpool to Become 'Ugliest Team' to Play Against

Jurgen Klopp has claimed his Liverpool side are driven by the desire to become the "ugliest team" to face in the Premier League as he urged his players to maintain their early season momentum.

The Reds made it six wins from six with a thrilling victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League midweek, and can make a return to the top of the Premier League with a seventh straight win against Southampton on Saturday.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Liverpool's style of play has seen them earn mass praise, but the lingering sentiment is that a piece of silverware needs to be clinched if they are to make a clear statement of intent - a sentiment shared by Klopp.

“In general, the mood is very positive," Klopp told reporters, via the Liverpool Echo. "All the jobs are so difficult, there is no game where we have gone 'thank God we played them'.

“None of the results we have this season would have been possible without the greed and aggression you have seen. No chance. We play good football but a lot of teams out there do so from time to time. We didn’t win anything so far. Not in the past, not this season so let’s go.





“Let’s use the momentum and create a new momentum. We really want to be the ugliest team to play against. That's the plan with good football players.

“We want to be good at defending. The best news I have had in the last two weeks is how we have changed or reinvented again our defensive skills. We didn’t need them too much in the first few games. It was not that we didn’t have to defend but they were different games.

"Against Tottenham, against Paris, I loved how we did it. It is really difficult to do it otherwise everyone would do it. We still played football and that was a really big step in the season so far,” he added.

Liverpool's start to the season has seen them concede just two league goals, with Anfield yet to see their league opposition score since February. A win against Mark Hughes' Saints side would see the club start a campaign with seven straight wins for the first time in their history.





The chance to write their names in the club's history books has not been lost on Klopp as he added: "Our 100% aim is to win the game and then the rest will follow.

"I have no clue yet what I will say in the team meeting but I don’t think that putting more pressure on, saying it will be historical or whatever would help. It’s a nice thing but it’s only a result of our results."