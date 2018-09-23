Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gunners Overcome Defensive Frailties to Win

Arsenal managed to overcome some shaky defending to earn a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton and record their first clean sheet under manager Unai Emery.

After a back-and-forth first half, Everton came out of the second half the better of the two sides but found themselves behind after a brilliant strike from Alexandre Lacazette.

Within three minutes Arsenal made it two when Mesut Ozil ran with the ball, Aaron Ramsey miscued his shot and it ran into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finish. Replays showed the Gabonese forward to be offside, but the goal stood.

ARSENAL





Key Talking Point





Arsenal might have won the game, but their defensive performance will have done little to settle any fans' nerves. Everton regularly caused the Gunners problems with their pacy, determined running.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi started for Arsenal and just didn't look like they could cope with the trio of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott and Richarlison.

They were carved open far too many times for Unai Emery to be happy with them, and would have suffered if Everton had been more clinical. Arsenal might have won their first clean sheet of the season, but they were far from convincing.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Cech (8), Bellerin (7), Mustafi (5), Sokratis (6), Monreal (8), Torreira (7), Xhaka (7), Ozil (7), Ramsey (7), Aubameyang (8), Lacazette (8).

Substitutes: Holding (6), Iwobi (7), Welbeck (N/A).

STAR MAN - Either Aubameyang or Lacazette could have been given the plaudits for their performances, but it was the Frenchman who was most impressive.

Especially in the second half, the Frenchman took his chance when it came with a sublime finish and did exactly what was asked of him. He had a look of Thierry Henry about him in the match, and his finishing wasn't too far off the famous Gunner's either today.

Lacazette is, for my money, the best pure finisher we’ve had since Van Persie. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 23, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Mustafi looked like a liability at the back for Arsenal, who struggled defensively throughout the match, and the German international just didn't look like he could cope with the direct, pacy running of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.

EVERTON





Key Talking Point





Everton have some extremely talented forward players, and none more so than Richarlison. The Brazilian is a Marco Silva player for certain - his best days at Watford under the manager too - and he was on full show again today having come back from suspension.

Arsenal's defence looked shaky but Richarlison tormented them, even if he didn't manage to make a difference to the scoreboard. His skills and movement are impressive enough, but it was the strength to take down long balls and turn defenders that were most eye-catching in the game.

He was stuck up front towards the latter parts of the match, but it was certainly out wide and given the free role where he most shone. Everton still need a finisher at the end of the chances, but with Richarlison they at least know that they'll create some.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Pickford (7), Kenny (6), Keane (6), Zouma (6), Digne (7), Gueye (6), Davies (6), Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (6), Richarlison (8), Calvert-Lewin (6).

Substitutes: Tosun (7), Bernard (7).

STAR MAN - Richarlison once again set about justifying his large fee as he drove Everton forward with his skills, determination and aggressive play. The Brazilian caused constant problems for a shaky looking Arsenal defence, particularly when the scores were level.

He has started his Merseyside career brilliantly and has that look of necessary arrogance to always back himself. He could be huge for the Toffees this season.

Richarlison is a real talent. He'll be at a top champions league club in the next two seasons — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) September 23, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Michael Keane did okay but not brilliantly at the back for Everton on his surprisingly fast return from injury. However, he also missed two good opportunities to get goals back for his team, which sets him just worse than centre back partner Kurt Zouma.

Looking Ahead





Arsenal face fellow London side Brentford in the Football League Cup in midweek, before a Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park in their next Premier League fixture, with Marco Silva hoping his team can avoid a third successive defeat.