Barcelona 2-2 Girona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as 10-Man Barca Fight Back to Salvage Draw

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Barcelona dropped their first points of the season after drawing 2-2 against their Catalan neighbours Girona on Sunday evening.

Despite going ahead early on through Lionel Messi, things took a turn for the worse for Barca when Clement Lenglet was given his marching orders for a raised elbow, following a VAR referral. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Christian Stuani scored a goal either side of half time to put the visitors into the lead, before Gerard Pique managed to head home midway through the second half to salvage a point for his side.

BARCELONA


Key Talking Point


It's difficult to accurately gauge a side's performance when they are forced to play the majority of a game with ten men, but it is fair to suggest that Barcelona didn't adapt quickly enough to their changed circumstances.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both of Girona's goals were easily avoidable and Ernesto Valverde's decision not to immediately bring on Samuel Umtiti as soon as Lenglet was sent off came back to haunt him.

On the balance of play Barcelona probably deserved to win, but individual mistakes at a delicate point in the match ended up costing them.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ter Stegen (6); Semedo (6), Pique (5), Lenglet (5), Alba (6); Busquets (6), Arthur (6), Vidal (7); Messi (8*), Dembele (5), Suarez (7).

Substitutes: Umtiti (6), Rakitic (6), Coutinho (7).

Star Man - Another game, another stellar performance from Lionel Messi.

The diminutive forward was doing everything he possibly could to win the match for his side and on another day he could have easily picked up a handful of goals. He had to settle for just the one on this occasion, but his current form suggests that another huge goal scoring season is on the horizon.

Worst Player - He might have notched a goal to draw his side level, but Gerard Pique was all over the place for both of Girona's goals.

He was caught flat footed for the first and was far too weak and far too slow to deal with Portu for the second. More and more mistakes are creeping into the Spaniard's game and that may start becoming a real concern in the future.

Clement Lenglet escapes judgement on account of the fact that his red card seemed extremely harsh.


Looking Ahead

Barcelona now turn their attention to an away fixture against Leganes on Wednesday evening before returning back to the Nou Camp to face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)