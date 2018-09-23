How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Girona in La Liga on Sunday, Sept. 23.

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Barcelona will look to remain atop the La Liga standings on Sunday by hosting Girona. Kickoff from Camp Nou is slated for 2:45 p.m.

Barcelona has gotten off to a blistering start in La Liga play. Lionel Messi has led the way with four goals during Barcelona's 4–0 run. Luis Suarez netted a goal in Barcelona's last La Liga match, where they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1. 

Girona sits sixth in La Liga entering Sunday's match. They have a 2–1–1 record despite a negative goal differential. Girona has won its last two matches after falling to Real Madrid on Aug. 26.

Here's how you can watch Sundays match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

