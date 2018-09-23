Chris Hughton Credits Brighton's Fight But Hints 'Clinical' Spurs Deserved Victory

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton cut a frustrated figure after his side's defeat to Spurs on Saturday evening. Hughton may have felt before the game that the visitors, under intense pressure coming into the game off a three-game losing streak, were there for the taking at the Amex.

Harry Kane gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after striker Glenn Murray was judged to have handled Kieran Trippier's free kick late in the first half. With Brighton growing into the game in the second half, substitute Erik Lamela swept home from Danny Rose's cross to double his side's advantage. 

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert, impressive throughout, scored a late consolation for Brighton as the game opened up in the latter stages.

Talking to BT Sport - via BBC - after the game, Hughton stated that: "On the balance of play, it got a little bit frantic in the last period where they had a few chances, I think we had as many good opportunities as they did.

"But with the quality they have, they can be clinical with theirs. I think they showed their quality with the second goal in a high press from us trying to get back in the game.

"I don't think anyone can doubt our willingness to get back in it. They're a very expansive team and on a good, wet surface like this, they can move the ball quickly."

On the penalty in the first half awarded against Glenn Murray, Hughton admitted: "There's no doubt it's hit his hand."

Things don't get any easier for Brighton as they face a trip to the Etihad next in the league to take on last season's champions Manchester City, though Hughton will be buoyed by his side's determined display against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

