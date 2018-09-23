Claude Puel Lauds Leicester Star James Maddison After Stellar Performance During Huddersfield Win

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was full of praise for James Maddison after the young midfielder inspired the Foxes to a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

After falling behind early on, Leicester fought back to claim all three points through goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

Maddison's goal came from a delicious free-kick, capping off a fantastic individual display which saw him control the game from the centre of the park for Leicester. He's now bagged three goals in the Premier League and Puel suggested that the best is yet to come.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"He's improving game after game which is a good thing," Puel told Sky Sports.


"He scored a fantastic free-kick and I am happy. I want my player to have the creativity to find solutions on the pitch. It was a good opportunity for him and I am happy with him.

"I'm happy about the player also because we remained in the game in difficult conditions. To win this game was tough but it's a fantastic feeling at the end."

However, despite the victory, Puel was quick to discuss the fact he was far from happy with the goal Huddersfield scored and that he is aware his defence need to tighten up in the future.


"It was a bad start," he said. "Often we are having some difficulties starting our games, conceding chances or goals.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"It's always difficult to come back in the game against a team with a strong defensive unit. It was complicated but I'm happy about our desire, our mentality and our strength to come back under these conditions.

"It's a good thing but of course I would like to prevent this with a better start because sometimes it's too difficult to come back into the game. We have to correct this situation."

