Diego Simeone Hails Atletico Win Over Getafe as His Side's 'Best La Liga Win So Far This Season'

Diego Simeone has hailed Atletico Madrid's comfortable 2-0 win over Getafe as his side's best performance so far in the new La Liga season.



Heading into the game, Atletico had only won one of their first four league games this season and were going up against a Getafe side who began the game four places above them in the league having gone on a four match unbeaten run - which included three wins.

Atletico took an early lead after a thunderous strike from summer signing Thomas Lemar cannoned off the crossbar and came off goalkeeper David Soria's back, trickling into the net to give the visitors the lead.



Getafe remained in the game and frustrated their opposition at times, however the game was put to bed when Lemar got a goal for himself after rounding the keeper and tucking the ball home. Speaking after the game, Simeone told reporters (via FourFourTwo ) that he believes his side's performance was their best of the La Liga season so far.



He said: "Possibly the best (performance) in the league. The best was the Super Cup against Real Madrid when we controlled the game for the majority. We knew we could hurt them and played as we had trained to.

"Getafe created some danger but without any clear chances and we controlled the game."



The win now takes Atletico up to fifth in the league as they look to stay within touching distance of the early pace setters, and Simeone went onto admit he's looking for his side to carry their good form into the upcoming games too.



He added: "We continue to strive and the results will come. The other day we won in the Champions League and we won again today in a very difficult place - we will continue like this. Now we are waiting for Huesca at home and we will go for the three points on Tuesday."

He'll be looking for a similar performance from his players when they host SD Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.