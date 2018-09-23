'Glad to Have You Back': Tottenham Fans Express Delight About Dele Alli's Return Against Brighton

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Dele Alli made a winning return to action during Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs headed into the game coming off the back of three successive defeats in all competitions - the first time this has happened under Mauricio Pochettino's management - and were desperate to get a result.


A first half penalty from Harry Kane gave the visitors the lead before Erik Lamela doubled their lead with a neat finish with 15 minutes to go. Anthony Knockaert gave Brighton a lifeline three minutes into stoppage time, however Tottenham were able to hold out for the three points and end their losing run.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The result would no doubt have pleased the travelling fans, however what would've pleased them even more so was the introduction of Alli with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The England international had missed Tottenham's previous two games against Liverpool in the Premier League and Inter in the Champions League with a hamstring injury, however was deemed fit enough to start on the bench on Saturday before coming on as a substitute, and fans took to Twitter after the game to express their delight at his return.

Despite losing back-to-back league games, Tottenham remain just six points off the early pace setters Liverpool and will be keen to extend their winning run in the weeks to come.

As for the former PFA Young Player of the Year winner, Alli will be looking to get back in contention to start in Tottenham's next game against Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before they travel to Huddersfield on Saturday.

