Javi Gracia Left to Lament Watford's Inability to 'Kill the Game' After 1-1 Draw with Fulham

Watford boss Javi Gracia was left to lament his side's inability to "kill the game" after failing to capitalise on their chances during their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

The Hornets had raced to an early lead through Andre Gray with just 90 seconds on the clock before going on to dominate the opening term without adding to the scoreboard.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrović then went on to punish Watford for not seizing their opportunities late in the second period, resulting in a share in the spoils for the two Premier League clubs.





The result ensured Watford continued their best start to a Premier League season having taken 13 points from their opening six games, but Gracia was still of a mind that his team deserved a better result at Craven Cottage.

"I think we have played really well in the first half where we could score more goals and kill the game but in the second they changed the shape and then we didn't adjust the same way with our high press and they felt a little more comfortable," he told reporters, via football.london.

2 - Andre Gray's strike (1:27) was Watford's second quickest goal in the Premier League after Etienne Capoue against Leicester in November 2016 (32 seconds). Quickfire. pic.twitter.com/fNsQJg9AZN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2018

"That was the moment where they created more chances and got their goal. After all of the game I think we deserve a better result but they played well, they created chances, scored one goal so it's fair.

"I think in the first half we played much better and it was our chance to win today. After, we tried because we didn't change anything - we kept our press high, we tried to put more balls into the opposite half and to keep creating chances but we made a defensive mistake in that minute and they scored a goal.

Asked if he was disappointed with the quality of finishing in the final third, he added: "No, I'm only disappointed with the result because I'm very proud of the work we've done today.

"It's a pity because after a good game we only get one point but I think we're keeping the same level as other games and keeping this level in other games we'll be able to get another win."