Jose Mourinho Laments Paul Pogba Error in Lead Up to Wolves' Equaliser During Draw at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho hinted that Paul Pogba was at fault for Wolves' equalising goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, as the hosts fell further behind the leaders early in the Premier League season.

United were quite disappointed to drop two points in the draw on Saturday, following what has been an already difficult start to the new campaign.

Mourinho bought Ibra, Pogba, and Mkhi Year 1. Ibra lasted less than a year, we’ve never seen the best of Pogba, and Mkhi was dumped. Three JM signings on titanic wages at #MUFC. We won the Europa. But we are not interested in that competition…1/2 — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) September 23, 2018

The Old Trafford side went ahead of the visitors through an 18th-minute goal from new boy Fred. But Joao Moutinho would level things for his side after Pogba was dispossessed in midfield during the second half.

The Frenchman spent a bit too long on the ball as he attempted a turn and his side were made to pay for it as the turnover in possession led to the visitors hitting back with an equalising goal.

Mourinho was not happy to see United stumble again, this time as a result of their own doing, and was critical of the France midfielder following the match.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"It is a situation where the players knew perfectly that they press in midfield," the Portuguese coach told reporters, via Metro. "You don’t have much time to have the ball, to turn, to one-touch. You know you don’t have much of that.

"So you concede in a situation that it’s harder to accept. That is one goal you concede. You have 90 minutes to show a different attitude. And I think we have to do better."

After a brilliant performance in midweek and a tidy assist earlier in the game, Pogba and his side have now found themselves taking a small step backwards following three straight wins prior to Saturday's encounter. United face Derby in the League Cup in midweek before a trip to West Ham next weekend.