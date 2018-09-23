Jurgen Klopp Delighted Rotation Didn't Affect Liverpool Following 3-0 Win Against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was pleased his changes paid off as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-0 win against Southampton.

A Wesley Hoedt own goal, Joel Matip header and Mohamed Salah strike all before half time was enough for the Reds on the day, who were scarcely troubled by the Saints at Anfield.

The German took the chance to make a couple of changes for the game, giving both Xherdan Shaqiri and Matip their first starts of the season, as well as switching formation, with Klopp relieved at how his side dealt with those decisions.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The result is really cool, the performance could have been better, that was clear, and we made some changes that cost us because I changed the system as well!

"Without training that is always difficult, I don't like it too much but we tried something and the changes we made were obviously good because Shaq was quite influential and Joel Matip as well."

One man who certainly caught the eye was Shaqiri, who provided the shot that Hoedt eventually turned into his own net for the opener, before his free kick crashed against the crossbar at the end of half, giving Salah the chance for his third goal of the season.

Despite his impressive first half, Klopp opted to take the Swiss international off at half time, although he revealed that the decision was purely tactical.

He continued, stating: "That was the reason that we bought him. I said to him at half-time that I've never taken a player off, who is not injured, after a performance like he had in the first half but today we needed to get back our organisation.

Next for Liverpool is a double header against Chelsea, who they will face in both the Carabao Cup and Premier League in the space of four days.