Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Reason Why Xherdan Shaqiri Was Subbed at Half Time in Southampton Win

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Some Liverpool fans will have been concerned to see summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri substituted at half time during the Reds' 3-0 win over Southampton, though the reason why he was hooked at the interval has now been revealed - and it's nothing to worry about.

The Switzerland international came into the match having just previously played 27 minutes of Premier League football for his new club, and seemed to be getting his chance to impress.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He did so too, playing key roles in Liverpool's first and third goals as the Anfield club raced to a three-goal lead by half time. 

It was his ball that Saints defender Wesley Hoedt put into his own net, while his free-kick later in the half cannoned off the underside of the bar, allowing Mohamed Salah to prod home the third goal.

Naturally, therefore, a number of Liverpool fans were concerned that he had picked up a knock when he was swapped out at the interval.

However, Mirror reporter David Maddock has revealed on Twitter the change was entirely tactical from manager Jurgen Klopp, tweeting: "Better news is Shaqiri not injured, just tactical from Klopp, who wanted more control in midfield three, especially out wide defensively. Means he can now play Wednesday. #LFC."


Klopp also went on to speak to the club's website about his decision: "It was not easy, to be honest. It’s my job to sometimes deliver news nobody wants to hear. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"That’s how it was at half-time but he is a fantastic boy. I explained it to him so it’s no problem. Usually I don’t explain substitutions at half-time but I thought it made sense. It’s just good to have him; the free-kick was outstanding. That’s good. The whole team was not used to what we did today. As a new player, usually you struggle most but he didn’t – he tried everything. 


"The only problem was defensively. Offensively, it was a good idea but, how I said, we have to work on that more often. But he was good and I liked it."

Liverpool did not score in the second half, but certainly achieved greater control with Southampton never really looking like threatening the Reds.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The news will be promising for Liverpool fans, as it now means the 26-year-old will be fit to face Chelsea as part of Liverpool's League Cup squad - where he will be expected to take on a prominent role.

Though the Premier League is certainly Liverpool's priority this season - and with six wins from six they're on the right path - a cup success seems increasingly possible too with the squad's much greater depth this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)