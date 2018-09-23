Kevin Großkreutz Tells Borussia Dortmund Star to Join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Kevin Großkreutz has told German midfielder Mario Gotze to quit the Bundesliga side in favour of a reunion with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Gotze was recently left out of the Dortmund squad to face Hoffenheim, after underwhelming against Club Brugge in the Europa League, and now seems firmly behind the likes of Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order. He has previously starred for the club under Klopp from 2010 to 2012, as Dortmund emerged as one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

Speaking to Sky in Germany, Großkreutz suggested that Gotze should consider leaving the club, and believes he would be a good fit under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. He said: "I'm very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment, because stuff is written about him - and only him - every day.

"In Brugge, for example, the whole team didn't play well. Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool."

Großkreutz, who currently plays for German third-tier side KFC Uerdingen, was a teammate of Gotze's at Dortmund in 2010 and saw Gotze's emergence as one of Europe's hottest prospects.





Gotze left Dortmund to join Bayern Munich in 2013, but struggled greatly with form and injuries. He eventually returned to Dortmund in 2016, but has not yet been able to replicate the impressive form from earlier in his career.





The 26-year-old netted the decisive goal in the 2014 World Cup final which won the tournament for Germany, but his injury problems have greatly hampered his development.

He is yet to appear for Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season, having been forced to settle for appearances in cup competitions instead. He is under contract with the club until 2020, but may be looking to leave the club in the near future.