'Klopp's Secret Weapon': Liverpool Fans Loved Winger's Incredible Display in Win Over Southampton

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Xherdan Shaqiri certainly took his chance when given a rare start on Saturday for Liverpool's home game against Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp made a host of chances to his side, opting to rest Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner whilst bringing Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Shaqiri into the starting lineup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Swiss international wasted no time getting at the Southampton defence and caused them problems throughout the first half. With his side 2-0 up heading into first half injury time, Shaqiri struck a delicious free kick which came off the underside of the bar with Mohamed Salah able to tap the ball home from a yard out to make it 3-0.

He'll have felt very unlucky not to have got himself on the scoresheet, and will feel even more hard done by after he was substituted at the start of the second half. Nevertheless, it was a class performance from the Reds' summer signing and the fans certainly appreciated his efforts after the game.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool put out a poll on Twitter for the fans to vote for their man of the match and there was a clear winner in Shaqiri who won with 48% of the vote, with fans quick to praise the man of the moment.

After an impressive World Cup campaign, Saturday was Shaqiri's first start for Liverpool as he has only come off the bench on two occasions so far. He'll be hoping to carry his momentum into Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday before facing the Blues against just three days later at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

