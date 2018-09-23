Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Plan for Reserve Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga Following Impressive Showing

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Tottenham manager has praised reserve goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga for his impressive performance during his side's 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and revealed that he is set to feature in the team on several occasions this season, including on Wednesday against Watford.

The Argentinian shot stopper joined the club from Southampton in 2017, but the game against Brighton was only his second appearance for the club. However, the reserve goalkeeper performed well and came within seconds of keeping a clean sheet.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to football.london after the game, Pochettino was quick to praise Gazzaniga's impressive performance. He said: "For me Paulo Gazzaniga was man of the match, he was fantastic, fantastic because the energy that translates to the team and I think his personality, his character, because he knew today that he was going to play.

"Maybe he didn't make an unbelievable save, but I don't know who was man of the match, but for me he deserved to be and I say well done to him on the pitch at the end, because of the energy and feeling he translated to the team was very calm and relaxed - 'I am going to protect you'. That is the message he sent. That is why I am so happy with him."

When asked whether the 26-year-old would be rewarded with another appearance for the club, Pochettino replied: "I don't believe Michel [Vorm] is going to be ready for Wednesday. But the way, in our mind was to give him [Gazzaniga] the cup of course, that was the plan before what happened with Michel."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Tottenham will face Watford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, and Gazzaniga will be looking forward to a second consecutive appearance for the club. It appears as though he is likely to only be used in cup competitions, meaning he will be especially keen to keep a clean sheet and see his side advance in the tournament.

