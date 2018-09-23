Neil Warnock Blames Loss of Discipline for Thumping Defeat to Manchester City

September 23, 2018

Cardiff City went into their home match against Manchester City without a win in five Premier League matches and off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea. 

However, Neil Warnock's side seemed not to have learnt their lesson and were on the other end of an embarrassing 5-0 scoreline against Pep Guardiola's team. The Cardiff City manager was far from impressed as he vented to FourFourTwo, saying: "We lost our discipline a little bit and we found ourselves 3-0 down from nothing."

There were plenty of mistakes on show from the home side and Warnock has noticed it has become a bit of a theme for the newly promoted side, adding: "We've got to eliminate mistakes if we're to have any chance whatsoever." 

Gabonese centre-back, Bruno Ecuele Manga, was in Warnock's line of fire after his mistake led directly to Riyad Mahrez's second and Manchester City's fifth goal. "You've just got to think how well Bruno Ecuele Manga played," he said. 

"Then he goes and makes a mistake like that for the fifth goal, which is just elementary."

However, despite the glaring mistakes, Neil Warnock found room for some positivity, stating: "I think we did well in the first half hour. I think our shape was good and then they scored from our corner kick, and that's how good these teams are."

Cardiff's manager is particularly confident about the togetherness of the group, despite their lack of experience in the top flight of the English game, remarking: "We have a good group. Not many of them have played at this level before, and I think when we went behind it showed a little bit."

"We have made mistakes but we're all in it together. All I ask is that they do their best." 

