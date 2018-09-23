Newcastle Face Potential Sanctions After Away Fan Allegedly Threw Bottle at Palace's Wan Bissaka

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Newcastle are reportedly facing Premier League sanctions after a visiting fan allegedly threw a beer bottle at Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the 0-0 draw between the two sides at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old full back, a product of the Palace youth academy, was left uninjured after reportedly being struck in the neck by a beer bottle towards the last 15 minutes of the match, when he went to get the ball for a throw in. 

According to the Independent, the Premier League are considering sanctions against the Tyneside club, due to the strict prohibitions on spectator interference and alcohol consumption in Premier League stadiums. 

The incident was one of the major talking points in what was a poor match between the two sides, finishing goalless with minimal goal mouth action to speak of. 

That didn't stop Newcastle fans causing a fuss, however, as the visiting support made headlines for their colourful, expletive-ridden protests against owner Mike Ashley, who was attending his first game since May 2017. 

A banner was unfurled calling for the owner's head, and songs with the same theme were littered throughout from a noisy travelling support.

Fans are unhappy at Ashley's lack of investment in the first team, feeling that manager Rafa Benitez should have been given more to spend on new signings in the summer. 

Tensions have been intensified by the Magpies' poor start to the season, the draw with Palace earning them just their second point of the campaign as they sit 18th after six games. 

The home side, meanwhile sit 11th, on 7 points, but are yet to win a match at Selhurst Park this season. 

