Nuno Espirito Santo Insists Wolves Are 'Still Progressing' After Hard-Fought Draw Against Man Utd

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed he believes his Wolves side is still progressing after their well-earned 1-1 draw against Manchester United.



Despite the fact United had won all of their last three games in all competitions, the visitors quickly showed they wouldn't be intimidated at Old Trafford and took the game to the opposition. However despite their early pressure, it was United who took the lead against the run of play thanks to a fine strike from Fred on the edge of the area.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Despite going behind, Wolves continued to press Jose Mourinho's side and got their reward 10 minutes into the second half. The ball fell to Joao Moutinho outside the box who then unleashed a stinging shot past David De Gea into the top corner to put his side back on level terms.



The visitors didn't sit back as both sides went in search of a winning goal and whilst neither were able to find one, it was an admirable performances from newly-promoted Wolves. Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Espirito Santo heaped the praise on his team and admitted they're still growing as a side.



He said: "I saw a very good game of football, I am pleased. Everybody in the stadium saw two very good teams trying to play, go face to face. We could have won, but we got a draw and played a good game. There are positives to take, negatives to improve.



Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"What is most important for me is that we are growing. We are getting better day by day. We had three clear chances in the beginning of the game. The keeper saved them, but we did not get frustrated, and did not go out of the game.



"The first time United made a fantastic combination they score. This is what shape is all about, staying in the game, staying organised. Knowing that when you have the ball you have to produce chances and we did that."



The draw marks Wolves' fifth game without defeat in all competitions, and Espirito Santo went onto claim that results like today's have been made possible due to his side's hard work dating back to the start of last season when they were in the Championship.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

He added: "This is about the beginning of last season, from the first day we started working here. We were very clear with what we want to achieve and be able to compete against any team in the country. This is the ambition we have. We must be conscious that it is hard, but step by step we can do it.



"The word is not impressed, I am very conscious of the work we have been doing. The players work very hard. We have a small squad. We have the advantage of having one year working to give the base of the team in a very tough competition that is the Championship - there is no better way to come to the Premier League. After such a tough year we were prepared."