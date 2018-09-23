Paul Merson Suggests That Wondering Mesut Ozil Must Learn From Stout Displays of Liverpool Veteran

Paul Merson has been unwavering in his adoration for Liverpool midfielder James Milner, and suggests a few could learn from his tenacious performances.

The Express report Sky Sports' pundit as enjoying the Englishman's no nonsense attitude, and thinks that he still has the ability to play at international level.

Paul Merson “Ozil should be watching James Milner” 🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Alexandre (@andrewdebrahCM) September 22, 2018

“If somebody went out of the team it wouldn’t be him, definitely wouldn’t be him.

“If I was Gareth Southgate, I’d be ringing him up, I think he’s worth a phone call and just say ‘any chance?"

Continuing with his praise of Milner, Merson commented: “I mean this lad, every week seven, eight (out of 10), every single day of the week. You tell him what to do, he just goes out and does it.

So much negativity towards Arsenal coming from @SkySportsNews today. Merson, Theo, negative twist on Leno interview. Dennis fu*%ing wise have a little dig at Ozil after Xhaka’s positive comments. Lazy journalism and brain dead presenters. — The Bald Gooner (@TheBaldGooner) September 21, 2018

“He picks the right pass, everything he does, he’s an absolute credit. I think every kid should watch this lad, every kid should watch this lad."





In the end, it seems that the former Arsenal man couldn't resist throwing a little jibe at one of the club's current players: “Every week he turns up, every week.

"You never see him think ‘nah, not today’. I say every kid, I think Ozil should be watching him to be fair.”

Clive Mason/GettyImages

For all the technical brilliance of Mesut Ozil, it appears that some will never be convinced by his style of play. Even though Merson constantly questions the German's lack of effort and clutch ability in big moments, it's unlikely that the Gunners' World Cup winner will care for his opinion.