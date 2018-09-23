Paul Merson Suggests That Wondering Mesut Ozil Must Learn From Stout Displays of Liverpool Veteran

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Paul Merson has been unwavering in his adoration for Liverpool midfielder James Milner, and suggests a few could learn from his tenacious performances.

The Express report Sky Sports' pundit as enjoying the Englishman's no nonsense attitude, and thinks that he still has the ability to play at international level.

“If somebody went out of the team it wouldn’t be him, definitely wouldn’t be him.

“If I was Gareth Southgate, I’d be ringing him up, I think he’s worth a phone call and just say ‘any chance?"

Continuing with his praise of Milner, Merson commented: “I mean this lad, every week seven, eight (out of 10), every single day of the week. You tell him what to do, he just goes out and does it.

“He picks the right pass, everything he does, he’s an absolute credit. I think every kid should watch this lad, every kid should watch this lad."


In the end, it seems that the former Arsenal man couldn't resist throwing a little jibe at one of the club's current players: “Every week he turns up, every week. 

"You never see him think ‘nah, not today’. I say every kid, I think Ozil should be watching him to be fair.”

Clive Mason/GettyImages

For all the technical brilliance of Mesut Ozil, it appears that some will never be convinced by his style of play. Even though Merson constantly questions the German's lack of effort and clutch ability in big moments, it's unlikely that the Gunners' World Cup winner will care for his opinion. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)