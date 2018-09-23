Pedro Sends Out Clear Warning to Rivals Ahead of West Ham Clash & Believes Chelsea Can Be Champions

September 23, 2018

Pedro has sent out a clear message to all Premier League clubs, claiming he believes Chelsea can be champions ahead of their clash with West Ham on Sunday.

The Spaniard is now in his fourth season with the Blues and already has a Premier League title and FA Cup win to his name, although he would've been disappointed last season - with his side having finished 30 points behind league winners Manchester City.

However, Chelsea look to have put last season behind them after making an electrifying start to the 2018/19 season, having won all of their opening five games so far. On an individual level, Pedro has also made a fast start, having already bagged himself three goals in five appearances.

It looks as though the Blues mean business this season and speaking with the Daily Mirror, Pedro admitted that whilst he and his side have made a 100% start to the season, they still need to do more if they are to challenge for the title. 


He said: "We couldn’t have started better, because we have won all the matches and we’re fulfilling all our best dreams.

"From the first day, we have shown we want to be ­champions. But we know we need to do more ­because you have to keep going. This game at West Ham is ­important. It’s a derby with a special character, which makes it ­complicated. 

"We need to show that this team can endure pressure and cope with difficult environments. It’s a good test to stay top of the table and let the other teams know that Chelsea are here."

It already looks as though Chelsea will face stiff competition for top spot early on in the season with Liverpool winning all of their first six games whilst Manchester City have only dropped two points so far.

It has been a shaky start to the season for the reigning champions City after dropping points against newly-promoted Wolves then losing their opening Champions League group game midweek against Lyon, and Pedro went onto send a clear message out stating he believes that Chelsea can be champions this term.

He added: “Man City were champions last season and deserved to be, but that does not guarantee anything in this league. It will be up to us and Liverpool and Man Utd to respond and there will be a big battle to be the champions this time.

“People were talking about City winning the title for many years in a row but I only worry that Chelsea play well. We believe that we can be champions – so what happens to others does not affect us much.

“Chelsea are a great club with a great squad. We are trained and ready for everything and above all we have come out this season like lightning. Everything is going well and we have to keep that going.”

They'll be looking to make it seven successive wins in all competitions to start the season when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday, and Pedro will certainly be hoping to make an impact for his team should he get the chance.

