Sean Dyche Hails Forwards for Making the Most of Their Chances in 4-0 Rout Over Bournemouth

Burnley picked up their first league win of the season in style, storming to a 4-0 victory against Bournemouth. Sean Dyche challenged his players this week to 'lift the fog' and get back to what they’re all about after a poor start to the season.

It was a rousing statement that his players seemed to take on board as they comfortably overcame the Cherries to pick up three points. It was a disciplined performance from Dyche’s side who picked their moments and took their chances well.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Burnley were clinical with their chances, scoring four of their five shots on target for a scoreline that flattered them somewhat. Dyche has praised his team for seizing those opportunities, something that was key to their victory.

"We had to defend diligently. Then they left themselves open and we capitalised on that,” Dyche told BBC Sport.

"We made some massive chances against Southampton and Watford and didn't take them - today we did.”

Matej Vydra latched onto a loose ball to bag his first goal for the club after Ashley Westwood twice sent the ball pinballing around the box to open the scoring. Perhaps a little complacency slipped into Eddie Howe’s side as just two minutes later they were hit again when Aaron Lennon added a second from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth continued to push and looked the most likely to score next and throw the game into contention but just couldn’t convert their chances. Ashley Barnes came off the bench and hit a five-minute brace in the dying embers of the game, wrapping up the points for his side against the run of play.

"I don't think Bournemouth were knocking on the door too much. It was an important save by Joe Hart but it would have been unjust for them to get something because I thought we were very good overall," Dyche added.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Burnley’s next two league games are against joint bottom duo Cardiff and Huddersfield meaning this win comes at a great time. The Clarets will be hoping to carry that form over into those games and hopefully give themselves some breathing room for the battles ahead.