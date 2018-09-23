Sean Dyche Hails Forwards for Making the Most of Their Chances in 4-0 Rout Over Bournemouth

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Burnley picked up their first league win of the season in style, storming to a 4-0 victory against Bournemouth. Sean Dyche challenged his players this week to 'lift the fog' and get back to what they’re all about after a poor start to the season.

It was a rousing statement that his players seemed to take on board as they comfortably overcame the Cherries to pick up three points. It was a disciplined performance from Dyche’s side who picked their moments and took their chances well.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Burnley were clinical with their chances, scoring four of their five shots on target for a scoreline that flattered them somewhat. Dyche has praised his team for seizing those opportunities, something that was key to their victory.

"We had to defend diligently. Then they left themselves open and we capitalised on that,” Dyche told BBC Sport.

"We made some massive chances against Southampton and Watford and didn't take them - today we did.”

Matej Vydra latched onto a loose ball to bag his first goal for the club after Ashley Westwood twice sent the ball pinballing around the box to open the scoring. Perhaps a little complacency slipped into Eddie Howe’s side as just two minutes later they were hit again when Aaron Lennon added a second from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth continued to push and looked the most likely to score next and throw the game into contention but just couldn’t convert their chances. Ashley Barnes came off the bench and hit a five-minute brace in the dying embers of the game, wrapping up the points for his side against the run of play.

"I don't think Bournemouth were knocking on the door too much. It was an important save by Joe Hart but it would have been unjust for them to get something because I thought we were very good overall," Dyche added.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Burnley’s next two league games are against joint bottom duo Cardiff and Huddersfield meaning this win comes at a great time. The Clarets will be hoping to carry that form over into those games and hopefully give themselves some breathing room for the battles ahead. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)