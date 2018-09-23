Too Passive: Jose Mourinho Insists Man Utd Got What They Deserved as Wolves Earn Old Trafford Draw

Jose Mourinho has admitted his Manchester United deserved no more than a point after their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.



The Old Trafford crowd welcomed back Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time since the former United manager suffered a brain haemorrhage, however the match began a very even affair. The home side got themselves in front against the run of play thanks to a tidy finish from Fred beating Rui Patricio, although Wolves continued to press United.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Coming out for the second half behind, the visitors continued to look threatening and got their rewards thanks to a stunning effort from Joao Moutinho on the edge of the penalty area just 10 minutes into the second half.



Both sides went for the win late on however neither could find that coveted second goal with the game ending as a 1-1 draw, and speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho admitted a draw was the most his United side deserved.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

He said: "We don't deserve more than the point. The performance was not good enough to get the three points. I want to see a start with concentration, with intensity, with ambition, which did not happen. We spoke about it in the dressing room at half-time, but the start of the second half was similar.



"When we scored the first goal, we did not deserve much. They started better than us but we were the team that scored the first goal. I then expect the team to be more intense, more ambitious and to go for it. We were too passive. I want my team to play better."



The draw ended United's run of three successive wins in all competitions, and Mourinho went onto praise Nuno Espirito Santo and his Wolves side for their efforts during the game whilst also hinting they had a favourable schedule in the build up to the clash having no European football.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

He added: "Wolves are a good team, they have good players. They are not involved in European competition, they have complete weeks to work and to prepare.





"They know what they are doing on the pitch. They have the players that have adapted to that way of play. They have the ambition and motivation."