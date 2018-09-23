VIDEO: Real Madrid Show Virtual Projection of New-Look Bernabeu & Reveal How Much Money It Will Make

Spanish giants Real Madrid have revealed plans to renovate their Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a video showing fans a virtual projection of what the refurbished facilities will look like upon completion.

Club president Florentino Perez has also declared that the new Bernabeu will rake in at least €150m per season and will provide better comfort and security for supporters.

Perez also indicated that the time is right for such an investment, given Real's financial strength at the moment, as well as reduced interest rates.

On Sunday, the Primera Division side released a video on their Twitter account, giving supporters a glimpse of what they can expect in future.

"The cost was to be 400 million euros but the modification of the project to comply with new obligations from the Madrid Court of Justice ruling has led to an increase to 525 million euros," the Los Blancos chief revealed, via MARCA.

"Now is the ideal time for it with low-interest rates, it is an opportunity we have to the advantage of because in addition, our debt has become negative.

"Our financial strength allows us flexibility and the annual fee of about 25 million euros is less than four per cent of our revenues from last season.

"The new stadium will also bring us in 150 million euros per season."

It has also been reported that the new Bernabeu will have a retractable roof and hotel rooms with a view of the pitch.

"It will be more modern, more secure. There are two objectives: improving comfort and accessibility for our fans and secondly, to obtain more income," Perez continued.

"All locations will have new seats, new services, two new towers in Castellana will allow for better exiting, better access and the movement of fans will be more fluid.

"Technological advances and audiovisual media will be present throughout the stadium as well as a new screen. There will be 800 new locations for people with different disabilities and two new club stores, one in Castellana and the other in Padre Damian."