'We Played Well Enough to Win': Roy Hodgson Content With Performance Despite Frustrating Stalemate

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Addressing the media after his side failed to break down a resolute Newcastle defence, Roy Hodgson took the positives from the afternoon's work. 

Football London highlighted the overall thoughts of Crystal Palace's manager, with his level of satisfaction obvious as he said: "I think we played well enough to win the game. 

"Our shape and defensive discipline was good. We got through them enough times and had chances to win. 

"I am not disappointed, I thought the quality of our football and the quality of our defending was exceptional."


Commenting on Wilfried Zaha's discomfort while warming up pre-match, the Englishman said: "I think he is feeling something at the top of his back. He was passed fit by the doctor and physio and had no desire not to play the game. I am hoping it won’t cause him problems in the week. 

"Nothing really to report."

MB Media/GettyImages

Continuing to be pressed on the Ivorian and his influence on today's game, Roy remarked: "He was quieter. I don’t know if his comments affected him. 

"He isn’t in front of the mass media, but I don’t think he expected his comments to be treated the way they were. It was his lament. I don’t think he expected the world and its sister to have a view."

As for the fans that want to see Max Meyer, Hodgson suggested that the German international is now up to full speed, saying: "Very happy. He has trained very well and we like what we see with him and Kouyate.

"When he came on, he did a good job, he was lively. In our opinion, he is a Premier League player, but there is competition for places."

