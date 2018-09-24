'Absolute Warrior': Arsenal Fans Praise Lucas Torreira's Performance in Everton Win

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Arsenal fans were quick to take to social media following the long awaited Premier League debut of this summer's £26.4m signing Lucas Torreira in the 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. 

The midfielder, - who until then had been limited to brief appearances from the bench - was handed his first start by manager Unai Emery, after the club's five opening games had seen the Spaniard pick Matteo Guendouzi in midfield ahead of the Uruguayan. 

However, despite Torreira limping off with an ankle injury in the Gunners' 4-2 victory over Vorskla in the Europa League on Thursday, he was rewarded with a league first start and delivered for Emery's side, as his excellent interception starting the move for Alexandre Lacazette's goal. 


Arsenal fans were clearly pleased with their new signing's performance and took to Twitter to express it: 



 


