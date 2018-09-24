'Absolute Warrior': Arsenal Fans Praise Lucas Torreira's Performance in Everton Win

Arsenal fans were quick to take to social media following the long awaited Premier League debut of this summer's £26.4m signing Lucas Torreira in the 2-0 win against Everton at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

The midfielder, - who until then had been limited to brief appearances from the bench - was handed his first start by manager Unai Emery, after the club's five opening games had seen the Spaniard pick Matteo Guendouzi in midfield ahead of the Uruguayan.

However, despite Torreira limping off with an ankle injury in the Gunners' 4-2 victory over Vorskla in the Europa League on Thursday, he was rewarded with a league first start and delivered for Emery's side, as his excellent interception starting the move for Alexandre Lacazette's goal.





Arsenal fans were clearly pleased with their new signing's performance and took to Twitter to express it:

Torreira is so important to this team now, the amount of mopping up he does is tremendous. Even with an early booking he still showed commitment with discipline — Bergkamp & Bergkamp (@Orangeiceman10) September 23, 2018





Question for footballers:

"In a football game, what do you use your head for ?"



Normal footballers: "Scoring ? Clearance ?"



Lucas Torreira: pic.twitter.com/yBx2pDk1aE — Claude Wu 🔴 ⚪️ (@claudewuAFC) September 20, 2018





First Lucas Torreira start. First arsenal clean sheet. Coincidence? I think not. — LethaLaca (@lethalaca) September 23, 2018

As an Arsenal fan, this is what ive wanted to see for some time - from the Guardian commentary: "88 mins: Lucas Torreira looks like an absolutely horrible piece of work to play against. I say that with the greatest admiration." — Mark D Adams (@Marq) September 23, 2018

Lucas Torreira played his first European match on Thursday and picked up an injury. He said he wanted to play on but the decision was taken out of his hands. With only 2 rest days, he played the full ninety minutes today and was his usual combative self. He’s an absolute warrior. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 23, 2018

Might be early to say this but Lucas Torreira could be the best midfielder Arsenal have signed since Vieira. What a player. Similar to Kante. Doesn’t give the opposition a second on the ball. Crucial to AFC this season. — Transfer Man (@_transferman) September 23, 2018

Lucas Torreira starts his first PL game and Arsenal keep a clean sheet. This is real life. — Alan (@305Gunner) September 23, 2018



