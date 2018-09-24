Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish Set to Sign New Contract Despite Summer Interest From Tottenham

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is set to sign a new deal with the club despite heavy interest from Tottenham in the summer.

The 23-year-old was subject to mass transfer speculation when Spurs had a number of bids turned down for the midfielder - the highest being £25m - however neither club were able to agree on a fee with the Villa board members making it clear the Englishman wasn't for sale.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Now, the club's new chief executive Christian Purslow has made it his priority to keep Grealish at the club and, according to the Telegraph, Villa are confident of finalising a new contract for the youngster very soon. 


The new contract is set to more than double Grealish's current wage of around £20k-a-week, and is set to be a reward for his loyalty to the club in recent months.

It's a bold move by Steve Bruce given Villa's current financial situation, however with his job currently under threat following a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, it could be the exact lift the club needs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

After a stellar Championship campaign last season which saw him take his side all the way to the play-off final, Grealish himself has made a slow start to the new season having contributed just one assist and no goals in his nine appearances so far. 

He and his side will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat when they travel to Ashton Gate to take on promotion-chasing Bristol City on Friday night.

