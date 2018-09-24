Barcelona Star Malcom Honoured to be Called Up for Brazil Ahead of International Debut

Barcelona's Brazilian winger Malcom has admitted he is incredibly excited to be called up to the national team for the first time, ahead of Brazil's friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Brazil have always possessed an embarrassment of riches in attack, with the likes of Neymar, Willian and Roberto Firmino occupying places in the squad. However, Brazil manager Tite is clearly looking to give the 21-year-old a chance to impress for his country.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barca TV interviewed Malcom following the announcement, and asked him for his feelings towards the opportunity. He said: "For any Brazilian player it's a dream to play for the national team, to represent your country is an honour.





“I’m very happy, I didn’t expect it now but it's very gratifying and I hope to be able to give a lot of joy to the Brazilian fans.

"I also want to thank my family and all those who have supported me, and to Barça for opening the doors.”

The 21-year-old has endured a challenging start to his Barcelona career. He has been an unused substitute twice, whilst his only appearance lasted just six minutes against Real Valladolid.

He recently suffered an ankle injury which has kept him out of the club's last three fixtures, and Malcom will certainly be hoping that he can recover from his injury in time to feature for his national team.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

He will join up with teammates Arthur and Coutinho, whilst there are also potential debuts for Bordeaux defender Pablo and 19-year-old Gremio goalkeeper Phelipe. The likes of Thiago Silva, Willian and Douglas Costa have been left out in favour of the new recruits.

Last season, Malcom emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the world, racking up 12 goals and eight assists for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. He was believed to be close to joining Roma, before Barcelona entered the race at the last minute and secured the deal.