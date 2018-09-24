Carlo Ancelotti Hails Improved Performance From Napoli After 3-1 Victory Over Torino

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised his side's performance during the 3-1 victory over Torino, calling scorer Lorenzo Insigne 'decisive'.

Insigne opened the scoring after just three minutes after profiting from a poor clearance, as the host's attack dominated Torino. Simone Verdi netted his side's second and, despite a penalty from Andrea Belotti, Napoli never looked worried as Insigne netted once again to secure the victory,

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Ancelotti was interviewed by DAZN after the game, and is quoted by Football-Italia as saying: “It was a very positive start, we had a lot of through balls and found space behind the defenders. That means everyone was involved in getting us the lead."

Instead of operating from the left wing, Insigne featured heavily behind striker Dries Mertens in the centre of the pitch, and Ancelotti confirmed that this was a tactical decision. 

He said: “I chose Insigne in a more central role so that he can focus more on attacking and less on defensive movements. 

"Insigne was decisive today, but everyone put in a strong performance."

Ancelotti was quick to praise all of his Napoli players for their impressive displays, telling DAZN: “Verdi is still getting used to this team, while Mertens moved very well. I think the 4-4-2 gave us greater solidity, while we are doing well in defence.

“Sebastiano Luperto had a good game, as did Marko Rog. It’s difficult for me to pick an XI when they are all so talented, but it doesn’t change the overall quality when I switch things around.”

SSC NAPOLI/GettyImages

Napoli will now be preparing themselves for a tough few weeks in the Serie A. They will face Parma next weekend, before a mouthwatering clash against Scudetto holders Juventus.

