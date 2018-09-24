Didier Deschamps Praises 'Leader' Paul Pogba & Claims Man Utd Star Is Unfairly Criticised

France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed Paul Pogba was a fantastic leader during his country's World Cup triumph and believes a lot of criticism towards the midfielder is completely unfounded.

Pogba enjoyed a phenomenal World Cup tournament this summer, putting in countless influential performances on the way to lifting the trophy.

He has shown signs of improvement at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho this season, yet is still a regular target for criticism from fans and the media.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

During the FIFA football press conference on Sunday, Deschamps was asked how he managed to draw such impressive form from the 25-year-old. As quoted by the Independent, he said: "I think the rest of the world, and certainly in France, has an image of Paul Pogba that doesn't really reflect who he is.

"He's been in the national team since 2013 and he's always thought about the collective. There's this idea that he's a bit individualistic and only thinks about himself but that's not the case at all. I think that's one thing that needs to be said.

"Another is that he arrived at the World Cup really prepared and he took on the mantle of leadership, on and off the pitch. He became a bit of a spokesman for the team and he can do that because he's a good speaker.

"I've spoken to him about his relationship with the media and I think he's been unfairly criticised in the past. That's why there has been this aggressive vibe and he's had this strained relationship.

"But criticism is part of the job and I think you learn to take that on board as you get more experienced. That's what's happened with him and I think he's gained some respect. He joined us ready to become a world champion and he took the whole squad with him."

Pogba has already registered four goals and two assists for United this season and looks to have greatly benefited from positive performances with France this summer.