Ex-Egypt Star Mido Gives Mohamed Salah Advice After Slight Drop Off in Form This Season

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Former Egypt international Mido has defended fellow countryman Mohammed Salah's recent dip in form for Liverpool stating "he doesn't need to prove anything to anyone," after the forward failed to produce the magic he created last season.

Salah has started every game for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and has found the net three times, assisting once, but failed to deliver the excitement and promise that was so prevalent in the last campaign.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“The second season anywhere is always harder," Mido told MBC Masr. 


"The English call it the hangover season,” added Mido, who amassed 94 appearances in the Premier League.


Salah took the Premier League by storm last season but it seems there is a sense of predictability about the Egyptian this term: “If you watched Liverpool’s game with Leicester City you will notice that their goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was anticipating Salah’s shots before he actually sent them."

The 26-year-old did however find the net in the 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend which maintained Liverpool's 100% start to the season and Mido suggested the pressure on the forward may be too much for him.

“He has to lose the pressure he’s carrying. Everyone is adding more and more pressure on him.

“Football is not easy, you have to be smart to be able to play without any stress," said Mido, who has forged a career in football management and punditry in Egypt.

“He is already a great player and doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)