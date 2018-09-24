Ex-Egypt Star Mido Gives Mohamed Salah Advice After Slight Drop Off in Form This Season

Former Egypt international Mido has defended fellow countryman Mohammed Salah's recent dip in form for Liverpool stating "he doesn't need to prove anything to anyone," after the forward failed to produce the magic he created last season.

Salah has started every game for Liverpool in the Premier League this season and has found the net three times, assisting once, but failed to deliver the excitement and promise that was so prevalent in the last campaign.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“The second season anywhere is always harder," Mido told MBC Masr.





"The English call it the hangover season,” added Mido, who amassed 94 appearances in the Premier League.





Salah took the Premier League by storm last season but it seems there is a sense of predictability about the Egyptian this term: “If you watched Liverpool’s game with Leicester City you will notice that their goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was anticipating Salah’s shots before he actually sent them."

The 26-year-old did however find the net in the 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend which maintained Liverpool's 100% start to the season and Mido suggested the pressure on the forward may be too much for him.

“He has to lose the pressure he’s carrying. Everyone is adding more and more pressure on him.

“Football is not easy, you have to be smart to be able to play without any stress," said Mido, who has forged a career in football management and punditry in Egypt.

“He is already a great player and doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone.”