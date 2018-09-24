Ex-Liverpool Defender Jose Enrique Reveals Lashing Out at Newcastle Was His 'Biggest Regret'

Former Newcastle United defender Jose Enrique has admitted he deeply regrets the disrespectful comments he made about the club in the wake of his move to Liverpool in 2011.

The Spaniard claimed on Twitter than Newcastle would never finish in the top six due to a lack of quality, only for the Magpies to finish fifth the season following Enrique's departure.

In an interview with The Newcastle Chronicle, the le was quick to express his regret towards the comments.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

He said: “I know how it was when I left. I know how it ended at Newcastle and it is one of my biggest regrets in football.

“I was so young and what I said I said because I was angry. I said they would not finish in the top six – then the next year they finished fifth! I was very happy at Newcastle. It was one of the best moments of my life. Newcastle was my start in England and was and is a massive club.

"I wanted the club to do well but all around me I could see that they weren’t doing the right things.

“Sometimes you say things you shouldn’t. The fans were amazing with me – they sang home and away, they supported us through everything and I’ll always be grateful to them.

“They have sent me some lovely messages, through Twitter and Instagram of course. Getting that many people’s support and messages is amazing.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Enrique retired from football last year after struggling with a knee injury, but was unfortunately diagnosed with a rare brain tumour earlier in 2018.

He admitted that he has received many messages of support from Newcastle fans, whilst the club have also offered him a position back at the club, should he feel well enough to accept it.

He spent four years with Newcastle, making 129 appearances for the club between 2007 and 2011. After leaving the club, he spent five years at Liverpool before joining Real Zaragoza for the final season of his career.