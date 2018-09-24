How to Watch the FIFA Best Awards: Live Stream, TV, Time

How to watch the FIFA Best Awards on Monday, Sept. 24.

By Avi Creditor
September 24, 2018

FIFA will crown the best players, coaches and goal from the last year when it hosts The Best awards ceremony and gala in London on Monday, September 24.

This year marks the third edition of the annual ceremony, with FIFA gathering the biggest names in the sport's past and present to hand out its awards for the past year. On the men's side, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are up for Best Player, while the women's side is down to Marta, Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The FIFA Puskas Award, which goes to the best goal of the year, is down to 10 finalists, including Gareth Bale and Ronaldo for their Champions League bicycle kick stunners and Lionel Messi's sensational individual effort for Argentina vs. Nigeria in the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the awards gala:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the event via FIFA.com. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)