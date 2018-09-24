FIFA will crown the best players, coaches and goal from the last year when it hosts The Best awards ceremony and gala in London on Monday, September 24.

This year marks the third edition of the annual ceremony, with FIFA gathering the biggest names in the sport's past and present to hand out its awards for the past year. On the men's side, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah are up for Best Player, while the women's side is down to Marta, Ada Hegerberg and Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The FIFA Puskas Award, which goes to the best goal of the year, is down to 10 finalists, including Gareth Bale and Ronaldo for their Champions League bicycle kick stunners and Lionel Messi's sensational individual effort for Argentina vs. Nigeria in the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the awards gala:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the event via FIFA.com. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.