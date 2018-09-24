Florentino Perez 'Outright Rejects' Idea of Real Madrid Playing La Liga Match in USA

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists that his team 'will not go to the United States' as part of the North America deal with La Liga.

The league struck an agreement with sports media company Relevent to stage one match per season in the United States for the next 15 years. However, the idea has been met with strong opposition from senior figures, both in football and politics.

"We won't go to the United States."



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has "outright rejected" La Liga's plans for a game in the USA.



Now Perez has joined the list of dissenting voices as he told a Real Madrid members' assembly that he would not agree to stage any of their matches overseas.

"We will not go to the United States,” said Perez, quoted by BBC Sport. "I don't know whose interest it is in to play there but it is not in the interests of the clubs or the supporters, so we outright reject it."

Barcelona and Girona have asked for permission to stage their second league meeting of the season in Miami, but the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said that it cannot give authorisation until more detailed are provided.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also expressed his opposition to the idea and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is concerned about the idea of staging a match between two Catalan teams in a foreign country.

Rob Foldy/GettyImages

Real Madrid played pre-season matches in Miami, Landover and East Rutherford as part of the International Champions Cup, which was also organised by Relevent.