Juventus Lining Up Audacious Move for Manchester City Star to Partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are lining up a sensational move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, although may need to wait some time.



The German has a stellar season last campaign with the Manchester club, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances helping his side to a Premier League title, however, would've been disappointed having been left out of Joachim Low's World Cup squad in the summer.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

He hasn't featured much for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season some reported friction between himself and the Spaniard due to some supposed character issues. However he scored just 90 seconds into his first start of the season against Fulham, before picking up an assist in his City's last outing against Cardiff.



Despite his good run of form tensions continue to be high in the City camp, and Juventus are set to take full advantage. According to Calciomercato , the Italian club look to be swaying towards the winger after deals for their previous targets Kylian Mbappe and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic look to be off the cards.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although there is heavy interest, the Bianconeri know they may have to wait to make their move having just signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a hefty €110m. Reports suggest Juve may have to wait up to two years, with City valuing the 22-year-old at around €150m.



In the meantime, Juve will have enough cover to cope without him having the likes of Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado to partner Ronaldo up front.

City fans will be hoping they can keep their young talent having made a bright start to life at the Etihad Stadium, whilst Sane will be keen to show Guardiola he is indeed worth of a place in this star-studded City side.