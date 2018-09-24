Liverpool Loan Star Labelled as the 'Scouse Torres' Admits He's Hoping to Emulate Spaniard's Success

Derby County have failed to see much action from their Liverpool loanee on the pitch, but off the pitch, Harry Wilson has been compared to Fernando Torres for his looks. The young Welshman, though, wants to be compared for more footballing reasons.

21-year-old Wilson signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club Liverpool before heading off to join Frank Lampard's Derby County on a season long loan, where his fine displays show why Klopp was so keen to keep hold of the Liverpudlian.

However recently, Wilson has attracted attention off the pitch as much as on it with his excellent displays - with Rams fans have taking to Twitter to demonstrate the resemblance between Wilson and Fernando Torres.

On the left, a picture of Fernando Torres.



And on the right, we have Harry Wilson.



That is all. 😬 pic.twitter.com/ipR5WRNYaL — Fields Of Anfield Road (@FOARsite) July 9, 2018

"To be fair, I've had that quite a lot on social media," the 21-year-old winger explained to the Derby Telegraph. "I don't see it, personally, but I think a lot of the fans do!"





Signed from Atletico Madrid for £20m in 2007, Torres went on to score 81 times in 142 games for the Reds and won the European Championship and World Cup with Spain in that time before his transfer for Chelsea in 2011.

"I'd be delighted if I could achieve half of what he's done, with his goalscoring record and the trophies he's won as well.

"I grew up watching him and obviously being a Liverpool fan, it was brilliant going to Anfield and watching him score in pretty much every game." Before joking, "then he went to Chelsea and upset a few of us!"

What a win today!! Great performance from the team🐏 also happy to get off the mark⚽️🙌🏼 @dcfcofficial thanks to the fans for the support👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ouRKr5gl7E — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) September 22, 2018

After scoring his first goal for Derby against Brentford, the highly rated midfielder has his sights set on punishing Manchester United at Old Trafford when they face each other in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.