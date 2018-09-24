Marco Silva Claims the 'Result Didn't Reflect the Match' Following Arsenal Defeat

September 24, 2018

Everton boss Marco Silva has insisted the scoreline from his side's 2-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Sunday did not 'reflect the match'.

Despite starting well in a back-and-forth first half and creating a number of chances through a dangerous front free of Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton failed to make their chances count.

After the interval, they started dominantly but ended up conceding to Alexandre Lacazette against the run of play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a controversial second soon after - though replays showed the Gabonese striker was clearly offside.

Everton boss Silva said, via BBC Sport: "The result didn't reflect the match. During the match we had four or five chances to score. Our team came to play and press high, but their goalkeeper is the best player on the pitch, and I think it reflects our performance.

"The result is disappointing for us. They had one chance and scored, and we created a lot of chances but didn't score.

"It is a clear offside for their second goal and it is a decision at an important stage, because at 1-0, we would have kept creating problems for them. I understand the job is difficult."

Despite the defeat, Everton can take some joy in their side's attacking play. The Toffees created a number of chances throughout the game, and tested a shaky-looking Arsenal defence, but just lacked the clinical final touch to make them count.

Everton have now lost their last two matches and invite Fulham to Goodison Park in their next Premier League match, hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

