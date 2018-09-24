Maurizio Sarri Criticises Premier League Scheduling After Goalless Draw With West Ham

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri criticised the Premier League's scheduling of matches following his side's 0-0 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

The Italian has seen his perfect start to his Premier League career come to an end. And, quite luckily, it did not come in the form of a loss.

SArri took over the reins at the London side during the summer and has completely changed the way Chelsea play their football. But he did warn that it would take a few months to have them playing like the well-oiled machine he envisions.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Although they played in typical fashion when they visited West Ham on Sunday, Sarri's men were unable to affect the scoreline and looked off the pace at times as they ended their sixth league game of the season in a 0-0 draw.

Like many new Premier League managers before him, Sarri was critical of the way matches are scheduled in England but blamed his team for not moving the ball as quickly as they should have.

"After seven matches it is difficult in March and April, not now," the former Napoli boss told reporters after being asked if Thursday's Europa League match had affected his team's performance, via the Daily Star.





The Blues were only afforded one full day to recover from their win over PAOK on Thursday night after their flight back home was delayed and Sarri felt that the away fixture could have been played later.

"I don’t know why in England with the match away you can’t ask for a Monday night," he added. "In Italy it is normal."

On his side's performance, he said: "We need to move the ball quicker, but we have to improve in the defensive phases. Especially in this type of game."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Blues will play Liverpool twice this coming week, a team Sarri admits are a step ahead of his side.

"We have to face a team, very very good, a team that has worked with the same coach four or five years, I don’t know exactly," he explained.

"They are a step forward than us at the moment. We have started to work altogether 40 days ago and less time with the international teams. For us it is a bit early.

"We have to work and improve and then maybe in a year it will be the same level as Liverpool."