Maurizio Sarri Criticises Premier League Scheduling After Goalless Draw With West Ham

By 90Min
September 24, 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri criticised the Premier League's scheduling of matches following his side's 0-0 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

The Italian has seen his perfect start to his Premier League career come to an end. And, quite luckily, it did not come in the form of a loss.

SArri took over the reins at the London side during the summer and has completely changed the way Chelsea play their football. But he did warn that it would take a few months to have them playing like the well-oiled machine he envisions.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Although they played in typical fashion when they visited West Ham on Sunday, Sarri's men were unable to affect the scoreline and looked off the pace at times as they ended their sixth league game of the season in a 0-0 draw.

Like many new Premier League managers before him, Sarri was critical of the way matches are scheduled in England but blamed his team for not moving the ball as quickly as they should have.

"After seven matches it is difficult in March and April, not now," the former Napoli boss told reporters after being asked if Thursday's Europa League match had affected his team's performance, via the Daily Star.


The Blues were only afforded one full day to recover from their win over PAOK on Thursday night after their flight back home was delayed and Sarri felt that the away fixture could have been played later.

"I don’t know why in England with the match away you can’t ask for a Monday night," he added. "In Italy it is normal."

On his side's performance, he said: "We need to move the ball quicker, but we have to improve in the defensive phases. Especially in this type of game."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Blues will play Liverpool twice this coming week, a team Sarri admits are a step ahead of his side.

"We have to face a team, very very good, a team that has worked with the same coach four or five years, I don’t know exactly," he explained.

"They are a step forward than us at the moment. We have started to work altogether 40 days ago and less time with the international teams. For us it is a bit early.

"We have to work and improve and then maybe in a year it will be the same level as Liverpool."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)